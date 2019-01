MANCHESTER, N.H. – Barn Star Productions of Rhinebeck, N.Y., has announced that the 25th annual MidWeek in Manchester Antiques Show will introduce a new format during Antiques Week in New Hampshire, becoming the “MidWeek One-Day Antiques Fair” and conducted on Wednesday, August 7.

“With several shows during the week to shop, we hope buyers will find this new format favorable and spend the day with our exceptional exhibitors,” said Barn Star’s Frank Gaglio.

Gaglio said the new plan has a multitude of benefits for exhibitors beginning with an average 20 percent discount off the booth rent they are paying at other shows, spending one night less on hotel bills, food and eliminating “down time” on Thursday when the New Hampshire Antiques Dealers Association show opens. Additionally, he said, the one-day format will be exciting and fresh for buyers, encouraging sales and decisive shopping.

“Antiques Week in New Hampshire has been a wonderful experience bringing together collectors and dealers every August from across the country with MidWeek being one of their favorite events,” said show manager Gaglio. “With rising costs of producing a quality antiques show, from advertising to facility rentals, event insurance, air conditioning, partition walls, booth paper, electrical installations, hotels and food for staff, contract printing and postage, show program and card design, etc, booth fees have risen to cover these costs, making it harder for dealers to turn a profit at shows. After much consideration and research, we feel the MidWeek One-Day Antiques Fair will offer dealers a financial option keeping them a part of Antiques Week at a reduced cost without losing one amenity, plus being conveniently located in Manchester and with extended show open hours.”

How is this possible? Barn Star management has computed expenses for the second day of MidWeek and realized that cutting out a second day reduces production costs (facility, air conditioning, diesel fuel, etc) with the savings being passed along to the exhibitors by way of lower booth fees.

Gaglio concluded by saying, “Finally, we hope dealers will consider this opportunity, as there are a limited number of spaces available. At MidWeek, our goal is to continue offering realistic pricing, excellent exhibitors and important antiques MidWeek has become known for. For dealers interested in more information, email Gaglio or Lynn Webb at barnstar1@aol.com or call the office at 845-876-0616; or Gaglio’s mobile at 914-474-8552. All calls confidential.