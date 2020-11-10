MidMod Makes A Statement At The Benefit Shop Foundation

Review by W.A. Demers, Photos Courtesy The Benefit Shop Foundation

MOUNT KISCO, N.Y. – With a selection of Midcentury Modern (MCM) items, especially glass furniture, the Benefit Shop Foundation hosted its monthly Red Carpet auction on October 28. Expected midcentury furniture highlights did not disappoint as a substantial Montresor lacquered cabinet in oak and metal, 30 by 90 by 24 inches, tipped the scales at $12,160. “We usually feature one or two Midcentury Modern pieces each month, but for this auction, we were thrilled to have nearly a dozen fine examples,” said Pam Stone, owner and founder of the Benefit Shop Foundation. “We were very pleased at the results of the gilt-bronze slate and lacquered cabinet.”

Beyond the Montresor cabinet, a Laverne acid-etched patinated brass MCM coffee table was bid to $7,680, a substantial premium over its $3,000 high estimate. The table’s acid etching and patinated brass was done over pewter and wood with geometric and motif detail on its top. It stretched 69 inches long, 23 inches wide and stood 17 inches in height. Philip and Kelvin Laverne are an American collaborative-design duo. They are best known for melding ancient Egyptian and chinoiserie motifs with uncommon techniques. Employing acid etching and patination, they antiqued and embellished decorative household objects. Born in New York City, Philip Laverne (1907-1987) went on to study under the Ashcan School painter John Sloan at the Art Students League of New York. Kelvin Laverne (b 1936) majored in metal sculpting and furniture design at the Parsons School of Design. In the mid-1950s, father and son began experimenting to create their first pieces, Philip focusing on the materials and decorative elements, while Kelvin laid out the larger forms and functional designs. Kelvin continues to produce works under both their names, as a testament to the legacy of their collaborative project.

MCM seating was represented by a pair of A. Rudin curved swivel armchairs that brought $2,560. Apparently, custom made, each chair had a tag reading “A Rudin” and each was upholstered with slate and black-toned upholstery. They had originally been purchased for $5,300.

The overall sale, however, was far-ranging, a quality the firm’s buyers are accustomed to. “Besides furniture, Asian art, decorative accessories, fine art, jewelry and other collectibles were well represented,” said Stone.

Among the top selling fine art lots, there were four three-dimensional paintings by New York pop artist James Rizzi (1950-2011), all from a New York collector. Rizzi was born in Brooklyn and was the official artist for the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, Ga. Arnet’s biography says, “Rizzi drew his inspiration from a diverse range of sources, such as Paul Klee, Keith Haring, Andy Warhol and Jean Dubuffet…He developed a method of three-dimensional printmaking by hand coloring silkscreen prints before affixing cutouts… back in New York in the 1970s, the artist began taking on projects that included album covers for the Tom Tom Club, puzzle designs and toy manufacturing.” Leading the Rizzis at $11,070 was a handmade, three-dimensional work on paper depicting various street scenes at sunrise, noon, sunset and night. It was signed James Rizzi and dated 1977 and numbered #1. Framed by Bark Frameworks / Dennis Florio, the work’s overall measurements were approximately 19 inches wide by 9½ inches tall by 1½ inches deep.

Fetching $7,040 was a Frida Kahlo (Mexican, 1907-1954) signed limited edition lithograph, a self-portrait with a monkey on her shoulder, back with white matting and presented in a gold painted wooden frame with vine designs, 12 by 9¾ inches. Kahlo was known for her many portraits, self-portraits and works inspired by the nature and artifacts of Mexico. Inspired by the country’s popular culture, she employed a naïve folk art style to explore questions of identity, postcolonialism, gender, class and race in Mexican society.

A Jacob Lawrence (American, 1917-2000) signed “Workshop (Builders #1)” silkscreen of five men on a construction project outperformed its $400/800 estimate to finish at $5,843. Lawrence was known for his portrayal of African American historical subjects and contemporary life.

Rounding out the sale’s top highlights were a Prefete Duffaut (Haitian, 1923-2012), signed oil painting, $4,800; a medium relief equestrian stone sculpture, $4,480; an Eighteenth Century Asian tapestry with foo dogs, $2,560; and an 18K gold polished and textured estate wrap bangle bracelet with a textured surface, creating a distinct look with polished orb accents, that went out at $1,664.

Prices given include the buyer’s premium as stated by the auction house. The firm’s next Red Carpet sale is set for November 18.

For information, 914-864-0707 or www.thebenefitshop.org.