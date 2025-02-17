Midcentury Modern Desk Finds Its Partner In Cornell’s Valentine’s Day Auction

BELLPORT, N.Y. — Cornell Auctions, Objects & Trade extended Valentine’s Day celebrations to February 15, with its Va Va Valentine’s auction, which offered more than 400 lots of glass, crystal, lighting, accoutrements and fine art, among others. Leading the sale was a Midcentury Modern Brazilian rosewood partners desk by Sergio Rodrigues. Given the name the “Gordon” desk, this piece was designed in 1962 and manufactured by Rodrigues’ company OCA between 1962-1965. The 79-inch-long desk had exposed hardware and rosewood grain on its “floating” surface. It had provenance to a notable auction house, from which it was purchased for the personal collection of Brookhaven, N.Y., resident and photographer Douglas Friedman. Surpassing its $2/4,000 estimate, the desk was written up for $5,250. Additional highlights from this sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.