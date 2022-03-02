Midcentury Art & Design Shines In Locati’s Sale

PINEVILLE, PENN. —Locati’s February 20 sale concluded with particularly strong results achieved for mid-century art and design, led by “Grande Maternite” by Pablo Picasso, which realized $8,250.

“We achieved pace-setting results for modern furniture,” said co-owner Michael Locati. “Presale excitement surrounding excellent examples of modern furniture turned into very strong results. The Picasso did very well.”

New auction records were set for works by Philadelphia artist Helen Bershad (American, b 1934). Seven paintings crossed the auction block, with “Reaching,” a large abstract work on canvas, achieving $1,300.

Additional highlights included Jasper Johns’ “Technics and Creativity, Target,” which sold for $600; a Finn Juhl for France & Son lounge chair earning $1,300; an Edward Wormley for Dunbar bench taking $2,500; a Michael Taylor for Baker set of dining chairs going out at $2,800; and a James Mont lacquered console cabinet realizing $2,500.

Prices given include the buyer’s premium as stated by the auction house.

Locati’s next sale begins on March 6 with bidding open on LiveAuctioneers, Invaluable and Bidsquare until March 20. Bidders are encouraged to preview at 761 Durham Road, PA-413, March 14-19, between 10 am and 3 pm. Additionally, Locati is hosting a free appraisal event on the second Saturday of each month, with the March event being conducted on Saturday, March 12, from 10 am to 2 pm. For information, 215-619-2873 or www.locatillc.com.