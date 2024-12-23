Mid Century Makes Moves At Merrill’s

Review by Kiersten Busch

WILLISTON, VT. — Merrill’s Auctioneers and Appraisers began December with its Mid Century, Modern & Asian Arts Auction, which was conducted on December 6. Offering more than 500 lots of art by Vermont painters and other US-based artists; modern sculpture; Asian decorative accessories and porcelain; room-sized carpets and other furnishings from a Shelburne Farms, Vt., residence; Danish silver; fine jewelry; and china, among other things.

Leading the sale was “Iberia Quarries #3, Cochico, Co., Pardais, Portugal,” a digital chromogenic print by Canadian photographer and artist Edward Burtynsky. The print, taken from the artist’s original 4-by-5-inch color negative, was done in 2006 and was marked “ed. #6/6” on a label for Charles Cowles Gallery, Inc., (New York City) on its reverse. It made $21,420.

Selling just one lot later was “New Hope Street,” a painting by Walter Emerson Baum, which made $3,465. The work was titled, signed and marked “Sellersville, Penn.,” to the reverse. A paper card was also affixed to the back, detailing a short biography on the artist. Additionally, its frame was stamped “William I. Meil, 1507 Walnut Street, Phila, PA” on its top edge, indicating its maker.

An etching on paper by Dutch artist Ferdinand Bol, “The Philosopher,” was one of two lots earning the second-highest price of the sale. Completed in 1642, the work was signed on its plate and had a Nineteenth Century Frederick Keppel & Co., exhibition label, indicating its provenance to “the collection of J. Hoffman.” The etching sat for $7,560, surpassing its $3/5,000 estimate.

Also galloping to $7,560 was Joe Fafard’s life sized bronze foal titled “Pecos.” The bronze animal had traces of its original finish across its body, as well as the beginnings of patina. It was purchased by the consignor in 2004 from the Galerie de Bellefeuille in Westmount, Quebec, Canada.

Jewelry was led by a platinum engagement ring set with various diamonds. The center diamond was radiant cut and measured 1.65 carats, while each of the two sides were set with a dozen channel set, square cut diamonds, in total weighing 1.45 carats. The ring will sit on its new owner’s finger for $3,780.

A Mason-Art New York City sofa in the Lee Jofa fabric led furniture and surpassed its $1/2,000 estimate to achieve a comfortable $3,150.

Silver was topped by a 72-piece sterling silver flatware service for 12 from the Swedish maker Nilsson. The set, which weighed 93.2 troy ounces and came in a fitted canteen storage case, contained dinner and luncheon forks, large teaspoons and 12 luncheon knives with stainless steel blades. The set also included a 1926 presentation plaque. All pieces of silverware were monogrammed with the initials “L.F.,” were professionally polished and were in “like new” condition, according to the auction catalog.

