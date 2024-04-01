Micromosaic Tabletop Earns Macro Price For Andrew Jones

LOS ANGELES — The highest price in Andrew Jones’ two day, 562-lot Design for the Home & Garden sale, March 26-27, was $21,250, including the buyer’s premium, for an Italian micromosaic tabletop that was attributed to the Rome workshop of Cesare Roccheggiani. Measuring 22¼ inches in diameter, it depicted St Peter’s Square surrounded by depictions of Roman landmarks and came to Jones from a private Chicago collection. Considered to be a great example with few restorations, the tabletop inspired international bidding but, in the end, found a new home with a California collector. It was the top lot in a sale that realized $1,019,262 and was more than 98 sold by lot. An upcoming issue will feature a more extensive review of some of the auction’s highlights.