Mickey Rides To Summit Of Milestone’s Antique Toy Extravaganza

WILLOUGHBY, OHIO — Milestone Auctions’ Fall Antique Toys Extravaganza on September 14 presented shelves and shelves of rare and desirable toys from around the world, featuring the single-owner Buddy Forman collection. Vintage toys that were lined up for sale in the live webcast sale included windups, battery ops, cast iron, pressed steel and more, with names like Disney, Buddy L, Keystone, Marx, American National, Sturditoy, Smith Miller, Kingsbury, Lehmann and others. Auctioneer Miles King elicited the auction’s highest price — $15,375 with premium — for a rare Disney celluloid windup Mickey Mouse Riding Horse toy, measuring 7½ inches long. Leaping over its $2/4,000 estimate, the toy was all original with colors that were still strong and its windup mechanism still sent horse and rider on their merry way. The toy is staying in the United States. Watch for a later roundup of some of this sale’s top highlights.