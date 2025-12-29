Michael Plummer, Heritage Chief Marketing Officer, 67 - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

NEW YORK CITY — It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Michael Plummer, a pioneer in the global art market, after a brief illness. His husband, Joe-Hynn Yang, shared the news.

Michael, a distinguished executive in the global art market, dedicated more than four decades to the auction and art fair sectors. His career was a remarkable tapestry, characterized by expertise in art, finance, real estate and marketing.

Most recently, Michael served as chief marketing officer at Heritage Auctions, where he led marketing strategy internationally across all categories.

Michael is best known as the co-founder of Artvest, a pioneering art and finance advisory that provided invaluable counsel to Fortune 500 companies, museums and ultra-high-net-worth collectors. His visionary spirit was instrumental in establishing TEFAF New York, bringing the renowned Dutch fair to the US market, and he was proud to see it become a significant addition to the New York City art scene and social calendar. As co-managing director, he led the enterprise to profitability within its first year, secured significant sponsorships and delivered a culturally enriching program to the Park Avenue Armory.

His expertise was pivotal as a trusted expert witness in landmark art litigation, particularly in the Detroit bankruptcy case, where he argued to protect the integrity of the Detroit Institute of Arts’ collection — now a key case studied in academic settings.

Throughout his distinguished career, in addition to Heritage Auctions, Michael held leadership roles at Christie’s and Sotheby’s, guiding marketing, branding and digital innovation. As a young executive at Sotheby’s International Realty, his leadership helped steer the company into a new era of owned brokerages.

Beyond his corporate accomplishments, Michael was a passionate educator and community leader with diverse interests. He shared his knowledge of art finance at Christie’s Education and inspired many through his podcast Jetstreams. As Chairman of LAMDA in America, he played a vital role in creating a fully-funded Fulbright Award that allows American actors to pursue advanced training in the UK. He also worked tirelessly with the Posse Foundation to broaden educational opportunities for inner-city students.

A proud graduate of The Wharton School, Michael lived in New York City with his devoted husband, Joe-Hynn Yang. He is survived by his mother, Carolyn Regina “Jean” Reilly Plummer, and his siblings, Christopher, Carolyn and Patrick, along with their families. His legacy of creativity, leadership and compassion will continue to motivate and inspire those who knew him.

A memorial service is being planned for a date between late January and early March. Details to follow.