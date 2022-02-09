Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls Sneakers Sell For $422,000

LAS VEGAS — Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls game-worn Air Jordan I sneakers from his broken foot game in 1985 sold on January 29 for $422,000, a 2020-21 Panini Prizm Gold #1 LeBron James Tribute 01/10 PSA Gem Mint 10 netted $408,000, and a Jordan 1998 Chicago Bulls game-worn “Last Dance Buzzer Beater” jersey fetched $351,000 in the Mint25 Auction, an exclusive collection of 25 of iconic sports history artifacts. The online auction was conducted by Lelands — the sports memorabilia auction house — and in association with the Mint Collective presented by eBay, a first-of-its-kind event uniting sports collectors, professionals and investors taking place March 25-27 in Las Vegas.

Additional auction highlights included a 1961 Fleer Basketball unopened wax with Wilt Chamberlain rookie showing, which sold for $444,000, Babe Ruth’s signed letter linked to his 1918 bat contract with Louisville Slugger, which was bid to $406,000, a 2004 Panini Sports Mega Cracks #71 Lionel Messi Rookie PSA Gem Mint 10, which earned $304,000, and a T206 baseball card complete set minus Honus Wagner, which finished at $303,000. Also featured was the first-ever fractional auction lot, offering 20 percent ownership in Mike Eruzione’s 1980 Team USA Hockey gold medal winning game-worn jersey that sold for $139,000.

The Mint Collective is coming at an exciting time for the industry, according to Lelands, as collectibles have catapulted into mainstream conversation previously reserved for fantasy sports and sports betting. The sports collectibles market is growing at a fast clip relative to the overall $370 billion global collectibles market, attracting a new type of collector drawn to this alternative asset class and its high-yielding return potential.

The Mint Collective is described as where lifelong hobby and passion meets investment strategy and the future. The event will celebrate the love of collecting and explore its role in portfolio building and long-term earning potential. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with top collectors and experts, leading sports and collectible brands, investment strategists and influencers seeking to shape the future of this industry; buy, sell and trade in an exclusive marketplace; take part in our onsite auction; and view rare memorabilia at the Collector’s Carnival.

The Mint Collective is a joint endeavor from IMG, an entity representing sports, events, fashion and media, and Collectable, a fractional investing platform for blue-chip sports collectibles. Tickets for the Mint Collective are now on sale at www.themintcollective.com.