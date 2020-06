NEW YORK CITY – Michael Jordan’s 1992 Dream Team signed, game-worn shoes sold for $190,373, including buyer’s premium, in the Lelands 2020 Spring Classic Auction, which closed June 19.

The Jordan shoes were worn during the Tournament of Americas qualifying event for the 1992 Barcelona Olympics and are the first MJ photo-matched Dream Team items to ever be offered publicly. The auction featured a treasure trove of Jordan memorabilia, including a pair of signed, game-worn shoes from the 1981-82 season at the University of North Carolina, which brought $95,176.

Other top highlights included a Joe DiMaggio 1949 Yankees game-used bat that fetched $157,000 and a rare Connor McDavid rookie card that garnered $135,000 – all of which will be detailed in a follow-on review of the sale.