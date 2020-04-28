Michael Jordan 1986 Baseball Card Takes Flight For Cottone

-
Apr 28-19, 2020
Published: May 19, 2020
GENESEO, N.Y. – The first lot of Cottone Auctions’ May 16 Online Art & Antiques sale was a 1986 Fleer Michael Jordan #57 PSA baseball card in gem mint 10 condition; it set the high mark for the sale when it flew past its $25/35,000 estimate to realize $76,700, more than three times its low estimate. According to the auction house, the card of one of basketball’s most famous players during his rookie year featured a boldly colored sharp picture perfectly centered and rated a grade of 10, one of only 315 such cards receiving such a grade.
Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. A future issue will feature a more extended sale recap.
