Michael Jackson’s Glove A Thriller At Rich Penn’s Three-Day Series

WATERLOO, IOWA – Michael Jackson’s owned and stage-worn “History Tour” glove made a little history of its own at Rich Penn Auctions’ series of sales dubbed “Collector Trove I, II & III.” The white spandex glove overlaid to the back hand and fingers with rows of stitched flat back Swarovski rose crystals grabbed a final price of $17,220, including buyer’s premium, pursued by 18 bids. The glove came from the collection of Rob Swinson, Jackson’s anointed “Maker of Dreams,” and was accompanied by a letter on MJJ Productions stationery dated February 20, 1998. From Rosemary Chavira in response to a request for an item from Mr Jackson, it reads, “Enclosed please find one of Mr Jackson’s crystal rehearsal gloves from the previous History World Tour performances.” The Penn sales, with nearly 2,000 lots, all without reserve, presented a rare opportunity to own many personal items that were stage-worn by the King of Pop, seven of which rose within the top ten lots on the second day. In all there was advertising, breweriana, toys, coin-op vending machines, jukeboxes, gambling machines and more. A review of the full sale will follow.