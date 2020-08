DALLAS — When Michael Jackson performed, the hits just kept coming. When a crystal-studded glove, personally owned and worn on stage by Michael Jackson during the 1984 Victory Tour crossed the block in Heritage Auctions’ Entertainment & Music Memorabilia Auction August 8-9, the bids just kept coming. Thirty-nine collectors competed to own one of the most recognizable accessories in the history of popular music; by the time the frenzy was over, the glove had sold for $112,500. The July-December 1984 Victory tour was the last tour that included all six Jackson brothers. The Victory album was certified Double Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America for selling at least two million copies. The Jackson brothers recorded one more album in 1989, but apart from a 2001 concert celebrating Michael’s 30 years as a solo artist, they never performed together again.

