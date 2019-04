IPSWICH, MASS. — Michael C. Bider, III, 66, of Bider’s Antiques in Essex, Mass., died at his daughter’s home in Ipswich on March 19, 2019, after living with bile duct cancer for just over a year.

An antiques dealer, auctioneer and shop owner for more than 44 years, Michael delighted in the beauty of handmade objects and the history of the goods — however mundane or extraordinary — that fill our lives. He had a particular fondness for oil paintings and Americana, but that was far outweighed by his fondness for his fellow dealers. “I always think of ourselves as the last cowboys — a bunch of gypsies in the field,” Michael said in an interview at the Brimfield Antiques Market, one of the many shows he attended. Michael would have wanted to thank the wide circle of dealers and artists who enriched his life with knowledge and camaraderie, and the customers who welcomed him into their homes to search for treasures.

Though Michael’s livelihood was antiques, his love was music. He listened to it reverently and was a passionate guitar player. For the last 19 years, he played lead guitar and performed vocals with the White Street Band. He also enjoyed playing and performing with friends in many different settings throughout his life.

A champion of knowing the value of things, Michael placed the most worth in and derived the greatest joy from his family. He met his best friend and wife of more than 41 years, Joanne Pappaceno-Bider, when he was 18. He and Joanne raised their three daughters in North Andover, where he made their childhoods magic. Michael was most grateful for time spent outdoors with his family, enjoying the natural beauty of Cape Ann and Maine.

Michael devoted his time as an auctioneer to many charitable causes, supporting local schools and arts programs. He was a longtime member of the North Parish Church in North Andover and served on various church committees. For more than ten years, he was a proud member of the Massachusetts General Hospital’s Patient and Family Advisory Council.

Michael was born to Michael C. Bider Jr and Vincenza (Tagliaferro) Bider on November 26, 1952, in Lawrence, Mass. He graduated from Austin Preparatory School and received his BA from Merrimack College and his MEd from Lesley University. He was the adoring and adored husband of Joanne and father of Emily Bider and husband Michael Rossetti of Kennebunk, Maine; Anne Bider and husband Joseph McQuaid, MD, of Cambridge, Mass.; and Katherine Bider and husband Tyler Iberger of Ipswich, Mass. He was the proud grandfather of Sophia Anne Rossetti and Rosemary Ruth McQuaid. He was the beloved brother of David and wife Sylvia of Andover, Mass. He leaves behind his dear nieces and nephew, cousins and wonderful friends. He would have wanted to thank them for the fun and music that punctuated his life. He also would have wanted to thank the doctors and nurses at MGH who cared for him with such kindness.

A memorial celebration of Michael’s life will be conducted on May 11 at 11 am at the North Parish of North Andover, located at 190 Academy Road. All are welcome to attend.