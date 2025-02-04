Michaan’s January Gallery Auction Kicked Off The New Year With Exciting Sales

ALAMEDA, CALIF. — Michaan’s January Gallery Auction concluded on January 17, where the fine art department saw multiple successful sales, with the jewelry and timepieces and furniture and decorations departments following closely behind. The firm’s stamps, coins and ephemera department sold many interesting pieces, and Asian art hit their marks as well.

An oil on board work by Gottardo Piazzoni, “Lake View,” sold for $5,040, at the high end of its estimate. The fine art department also sold Randall Lake’s “Zinnias on a Mantle,” oil on canvas, for $4,725, and a 1956 Andrew Wyeth portfolio for $4,095, both of which were over their pre-sale estimates. Michaan’s also sold multiple bronze sculptures, most notably Sandy Scott’s “Eat More Beef” bronze, which went for $2,016, and an interesting cubist work by Luis Richier: “Cubist Figures,” oil on board, which sold for $1,638. Finally, the department successfully offered Vincent Smith’s “Jonkonnu Festival #9” monoprint, which featured three brightly colored and abstractly portrayed figures, giving the print a surreal and dreamlike quality.

At the top of the jewelry and timepieces category was a Ladies Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust 18K gold wristwatch, which sold for $5,040. Next, another classic staple, a pair of diamond platinum stud earrings sold for $3,465. Continuing in the theme of iconic, enduring jewelry pieces, the department also sold two 18K gold necklaces for $2,890, and a diamond 14K yellow gold Chanel-style necklace for $2,520. Further, a diamond, 18K yellow gold eternity band sold for $2,394, and another timeless collection, a lot of 14K yellow gold chains, brought $2,268. Finally, the jewelry and timepieces department sold a 14K yellow gold necklace for $2,142.

After much interest and high-energy bidding on the day of, the furniture and decorations department sold two early Twentieth Century Chinese medals in boxes for $6,930, when the items originally had an estimate of $400/700. From the furniture side of the department, eight Therien Studio Baroque-style oak dining armchairs sold for $3,465; the chairs featured red-toned brown leather and oak frames. In the same vein, the department also sold five McGuire bamboo dining chairs for $2,268, and a pair of Karges Louis XV-style fauteuils that featured a wildflower motif on off-white silk upholstery for $2,016. Lastly, the department sold a collection of five Nippon export porcelain Coralene vases for $2,268, well over its $300/500 estimate. The vases featured various floral motifs, as well as one that depicted a desert palm tree.

Finally, the stamps, coins and ephemera department had some great sales this month. First, a US $20 1924 gold coin, and a US $20 1927 gold coin each sold for $2,835. A departure from the usual coin offerings of the department, a collection of president-signed documents and ephemera, including Nixon, sold for $3,144, which was well over its estimated value. Additionally, the department sold a collection of 28 $1 US commemorative silver coins for $882.

Michaan’s Asian art department sold a pair of Chinese famille rose green vases with stands for $2,394, and three jadeite carvings on stands for $1,008. The department also sold two Chinese jadeite carvings on stands for $819. The first of the two carvings featured birds feeding, nestled amongst lotus blossoms, while the second carving depicted a large bonsai tree with two love birds perched atop branches.

