BOSTON — The Museum of Fine Arts, Boston made an important recent acquisition in a tall case clock made by Nathan Lumbard of Sutton or Sturbridge, Massachusetts. The clock, which is featured in forthcoming research on Lumbard, is the first Lumbard work to enter the museum. It was the top lot in Sotheby’s Important Americana sales, January 18-21 and sold for $471,000 including buyer’s premium.