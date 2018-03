WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.— March 21 would have been the Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts (MESDA) founder Frank L. Horton’s 100th birthday. Frank was known for many things, including his distinct sense of style: white socks, regardless of the color of his pants or shoes. In honor of the occasion, MESDA asks the community to join them in celebrating Horton by wearing white socks, sending them your pictures, and sharing your stories.