Merrill’s Timing Impeccable For French Pocket Watch

WILLISTON, VT. – More than 600 lots led Merrill’s Auctioneers & Appraisers’ January 8 sale but one of the top lots was a French 18K or 22K pocket watch with enamel scene that had a rare alarm mechanism, quarter repeater and bell. After considerable competition from a phone bidder and an in-house bidder, the watch, which came from a local collection and had been estimated at $4/6,000, closed at $11,070 to an international buyer bidding online. A more extensive sale recap will follow at a later date.