Merrill’s Steinway Plays A Top Tune - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

WILLISTON, VT. — Merrill’s Auctioneers & Appraisers conducted their Continental and Decorative Arts Auction on July 22, offering an intriguing mix of objects from all categories of art and décor. However, the top lot was neither continental nor decorative. A late Twentieth Century Boston by Steinway & Sons baby grand piano played out to $6,325, with a humidifier and matching bench included. This was a screaming deal for the buyer as new pianos like this start at around $22,000. More on this and the other great discoveries of the sale in an issue to follow.