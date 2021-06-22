Merrill Bidders Give Babson Ship Painting Headwind

WILLISTON, VT. – An unsigned American school oil on canvas of the schooner ship H. Babson, which had descended in the Babson family, sailed to a strong finish in the June 18 Fine Art and Americana auction at Merrill’s Auctioneers & Appraisers. Despite a repaired tear and the noted need for a cleaning, the Nineteenth Century 18-by-30-inch painting charmed bidders who took the work to $51,750 from its $2/4,000 estimate. Price quoted include the buyer’s premium. A more extensive recap will appear in a future issue.