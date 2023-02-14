Meow! Maud Lewis’ Three Black Cats Tops Miller & Miller Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

NEW HAMBURG, ONTARIO, CANADA — The 291-lot Canadiana & Folk Art sale offered by Miller & Miller Auctions on February 11 featured several marquee collections but the headliners of the sale were undoubtedly seven works by Canadian folk artist Maud Lewis (1901-1970), which swept the sale, taking seven of the eight highest prices of the day. Scampering to the top of the podium was her circa 1965 “Three Black Cats,” a charming oil on beaverboard that measured 12 by 12¼ inches and had been acquired directly from the artist. The lot exceeded expectations and sold to a buyer in United States for $31,650, including buyer’s premium and converted into US dollars. Ethan Miller said “The brightness, optimism and simplicity of the works of Maritime folk artist Maud Lewis have recently snowballed in popularity. The Three Black Cats’ is a serial image found only in the 1960s (she painted multiples of the same image but no two are exactly alike). This example is a high quality image.” A more extensive review of this sale will appear in a future issue.