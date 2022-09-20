Men’s Dragon Robe Holds Court At Augusta Auctions - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

BELLOWS FALLS, VT. — Augusta Auctions conducted its annual Autumnal Elegance Auction on September 14, offering 250 lots of fashion and textile history with many fresh-to-market garments from the Eighteenth Century to the Twentieth Century. At the top of the lots was a Nineteenth Century man’s semiformal jifu robe that sold right within its $3/5,000 estimate for $4,000. The robe sported horseshoe cuffs and round metal buttons at the side openings, and featured three dragons on the front and back, as well as two on the shoulders. These were embroidered against a wave, cloud and mountain motif, all in couched gold thread. Price quoted with buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. More on this sale to follow in an upcoming issue.