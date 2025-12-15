Meiji Urn Earns Palatial Price For Marion - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

MARION, MASS. — More than 625 lots comprised Marion Antique Auctions’ Holiday Classic Sale II on December 6, but emerging as the Most Valuable Lot was a 30-inch-tall Meiji bronze or doki inlaid palace urn made in the late Nineteenth Century by Kanamori Soshichi (Japanese, 1821-1892), who the catalog said won a prize at the 1873 Viennese exhibition. Featuring raised naturalist tree and branch design and exhibiting both gold and silver inlay, the 117-pound urn realized $47,000, including buyer’s premium, from a trade buyer in the UK; it had been estimated at $4/8,000. Watch for a more extensive review of this sale in an upcoming issue.