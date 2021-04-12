Meiji Screen Stands Tall For Keno Auctions

NEW YORK CITY — A six-fold Meiji period Japanese screen depicting a battle scene set the high mark at Keno Auctions’ Estates and Asian Works of Art sale on Wednesday, April 7. After considerable competition from online bidders, a determined phone bidder new to Keno Auctions and bidding from the Philippines, pushed it to $18,750 from its estimate of $4/8,000. The provenance of the screen was well described in the catalog, outlining its acquisition by John “Burgess” Whiteside and Dorothy Whiteside for their Seattle, Wash., home around 1946. It was the highest price realized in the sale of nearly 400 lots, which was nearly 95 percent sold.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium. An extensive sale recap will follow in a future issue.