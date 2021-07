SUDBURY, MASS. – A Japanese bronze eagle sculpture flew the coop to land at $15,240 at Tremont Auctions’ Annual Spring Asian art & Antiques sale June 27. The 31-inch-high work featured a spread-wing eagle on a root wood base and dated to the Meiji period (1868-1912), the auction house wrote.

The eagle had inlaid eyes, the base decorated with applied mother-of-pearl leaves.

Watch for a full review in a future issue.