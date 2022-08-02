Mego’s Green Goblin Scares Up $76,700 At Hake’s Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

YORK, PENN. — Part of the trifecta of action-figure royalty in Hake’s July 26-27 Pop memorabilia sale was an 8-inch Green Goblin from Mego’s “The World’s Greatest Super-Heroes” line. Issued in 1977 and AFA-graded 80+ NM (archival case), the figure was estimated $10/20,000, but based on the archenemy of Spider-Man created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, the figure did much better, selling for $76,700, including buyer’s premium. The firm’s auction, which grossed $2.7 million, included many rare standard-production figures, such as a 2¼-inch Jawa from Kenner’s 1978 Stars Wars toyline and a straight-arm GI Joe: A Real American Hero action figure of Commando Snake Eyes from Hasbro’s 1982 toyline. These and other top highlights will be discussed in a later sale review.