Meander’s Inaugural Auction Hits Jackpot With Coin Collection

WHIPPLE, OHIO — Meander Auctions – formerly Ohio Company Antiques – inaugurated its new venue and company name with the 235-lot coin collection of John McLaren of Portland, Ore. All lots sold and the sale achieved an overall total of about $152,000, including buyer’s premium. The top lot was a set of five 1984 Olympic commemorative $10 gold coins (shown), which included proof coins from Denver, Philadelphia, San Francisco and West Point, N.Y., with an uncirculated coin from West Point. With all coins retaining their original boxes, and carrying a pre-sale estimate of $1/2,000, the lot achieved $4,130 and sold to an absentee bidder.

Andrew Richmond, company president, said, “Overall it went very well. Coins are about as predictable a category you can get, and we were very happy for them to be our inaugural auction. About 75 percent of the approximately 150 bidders for the sale were new. The sale took place online, on HiBid and LiveAuctioneers. I did the initial appraisal of the collection in 2016 and the sale came to within 5 percent of the overall appraisal total; the family is very happy with how the sale did.”

Meander Auctions’ next sales will be the folk art collection of Akron, Ohio, dealer Chuck Auerbach on October 28 and a various owners’ art and antiques auction on November 8. For information, 740-760-0012 or www.meanderauctions.com.