Meander Bidders Were Wide Awake During Mid January Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

WHIPPLE, OHIO — Meander Auctions’ Winter Antiques & Art Auction on January 18 was, according to Andrew Richmond, “still modest sales, but, by every metric, a great sale.” The 524-lot auction included part two of the textile collection of Dr Virginia Gunn of Wooster, Ohio, and was more than 95 percent sold, by lot. Though two paintings by Clyde Singer sold for higher prices, one of the more interesting lots was a circa 1860 ninth-plate ambrotype of a man identified as Ephraim Crocker wearing his Wide Awake uniform for a parade, from the Gunn collection. According to catalog notes, Crocker, like many “Wide Awakes,” turned his political activism into action and served with Company G of the New York 44th Infantry from 1861 to 1864. Estimated at $100/200, it achieved $3,690 from a new buyer bidding through LiveAuctioneers. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house; a more extensive review of this sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.