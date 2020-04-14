McMurray’s 72nd Drugstore & Apothecary Sale

Review by Madelia Hickman Ring, Photos Courtesy McMurray Antiques & Auctions

KIRKWOOD, N.Y. – Terry McMurray’s 72nd Drugstore, Apothecary, Patent Medicine and Advertising Auction that closed at 10 pm on Saturday, March 28, featured 177 lots, of which nearly 98 percent were sold and achieved a total of just more than $55,000. This total was between 20-25 percent higher than the average sale McMurray conducts, and he attributed the increase to good merchandise and favorable circumstances.

Speaking after the sale, McMurray said the auction, which was conducted solely through absentee and phone bids and without a preview, was not affected by the COVID-19 shutdowns. While he occasionally has buyers from Canada, the United Kingdom or Australia, this sale did not receive any international interest.

An impressive four-piece 41-inch-tall wheel-cut-etched Roman vase show-globe kicked the sale off; despite its rarity, it had some condition issues that kept the price lower than expected and it sold for $1,064.

A date has not yet been set for McMurray’s next sale, though he thought it might be late this coming summer.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For information, 607-775-5972, mcmurrayauctions@aol.com or www.mcmurrayauctions.com.