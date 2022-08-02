McMurray Bidders Found Cures For Every Ailment - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

KIRKWOOD, N.Y. — McMurray Antiques & Auctions’ annual sale — #78 — of patent medicines, pills, tins, apothecary, drugstore and advertising items closed on July 23, with more than 150 lots designed to soothe every ache and pain. The most popular prescription was for a framed sign for Dr D. Jayne’s expectorant and vermifuge, a cure-all for coughs, colds, asthma, lung and throat disease, not to mention if one also had, heaven forbid, worms. The sign, which was prominently featured on the back cover of the auction catalog, centered a picture of Andrew Jackson and sold within estimate for $1,668, including buyer’s premium. For any lingering symptoms, look for a more thorough sale review in a future issue.