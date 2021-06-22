McKie’s ‘Dragon Table’ Breathes Fire

MARLBOROUGH, MASS.- A “Dragon Table” by Judy Kensley McKie (American, b 1944) sold for $62,500 at Skinner’s Twentieth Century Design sale on June 8. In cast bronze and a glass top, the coffee table, crafted in 1997, featured double dragons gripping the top in their mouths.

McKie’s work outlasted other design titans of the Twentieth Century, including Paul Evans, Pablo Picasso and George Nakashima.

Watch for a full review in a future issue.