McGurl’s View Of Battery Park Glides Into Top Lots At Salmagundi

NEW YORK CITY — The first segment of Salmagundi’s Spring Auction on April 8 highlighted the work of many contemporary masters, including “Evening Light on the River” by the noted tonalist Joseph McGurl (b 1958). McGurl was designated a living master by the Art Renewal Center, a Copley master, a fellow in the American Society of Marine Artists and has been elected to the Plein Air Painters of America. McGurl’s strong following of collectors competed in the bidding, until the piece sold for $3,450, including buyer’s premium, to an anonymous Internet bidder.

A more extensive review of this auction to follow.