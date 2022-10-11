Maud Lewis’ Christmas Scene Tops Miller & Miller’s Canadiana Sale - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

NEW HAMBURG, ONTARIO, CANADA — Miller & Miller’s Canadiana and Folk Art sale on October 8 offered 344 lots, including 11 works by Canadian folk painter, Maud Lewis (1901-1970). All 11 earned prices high enough to place them at the front of the sale and they were led at $73,219 by Lewis’ dated 1961 mixed media on beaverboard “Winter Sleigh Ride.” The 9-by-11½-inch work was in its original period frame and was labeled Livingstone Galleries, New York; it sold to a Canadian buyer who prevailed against other Canadian bidders. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium and have been converted into US Dollars based on the exchange rate on the day of the sale. Watch for a more extensive sale recap in a future issue.