Material Culture In The Abstract With Fine, Folk & Outsider Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

PHILADELPHIA — Material Culture’s Fine, Folk & Outsider sale took place on November 21, offering an array of fine art, prints, photography, sculpture, decorative arts and collectibles from a wide range of origins. Out of more than 500 lots, the top was a 1970 untitled abstract composition by Polish artist Henryk Stazewski (1894-1988). Brightly painted in acrylic relief on panel, the three-dimensional image sold for $23,040 to an online bidder. Stazewski is considered to be an avant-garde pioneer of the early Twentieth Century; however, almost all of his work produced before 1939 was destroyed during World War II. He began creating geometric reliefs in the 1950s, and then in the 1970s used color to express beyond the rigidity of these shapes. More on this and other lots in the sale to follow.