Masters Of Early Twentieth Century Design Take Heritage To $1 Million - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

DALLAS — In an Early Twentieth Century Design sale that realized $1,034,319 on October 22, Heritage Auctions presented nearly 260 lots of Tiffany Studios lamps, glass and metalware, French art glass from the collection of Rex Rush, Art Nouveau and Art Deco sculpture and rare Edgar Brandt plaques.

Nick Dawes, Heritage’s senior vice president of special collections, remarked, “We have consistently outperformed in this auction, held twice annually, over the last five years. This one was no exception with a total above the high estimate and only three lots left unsold out of about 300! I was especially pleased with the French glass, Lalique, Daum and Gallé, and particularly the exquisite pieces from the collection of longtime collector Rex Rush. More of his collection will be sold in spring 2026.”

An early, circa 1905, Peony table lamp from Tiffany Studios led the auction at $87,500. With its shade in delicate greens and pinks and its matched sculpted bronze base, the lamp measured 23 inches tall and had a shade diameter of 18¼ inches. The catalog noted that this Peony shade was a “fine and complex early example of this pattern.”

The top seven highest prices in the auction were all achieved by Tiffany table lamps. Making $65,625 was an example with a circa 1910 Dogwood shade. However, this one stood apart as it was not paired with a bronze Tiffany Studios base. Rather, the leaded glass shade was fixed atop a matte green buttress vase by Wheatley Pottery. With later hardware to complete the lamp, this example had provenance to a 1984 auction at Sotheby’s and another at Phillips in 1985. The next several Tiffany Studios results were as follows: Peacock shade on Pine Needle base ($57,500), Turtle-Back shade and base ($50,000), Poppy shade on Colonial base ($38,750), Black-Eyed Susan shade on Mushroom base ($30,000) and Tulip shade on Chased Pod base ($30,000).

Also achieving $30,000 was a pair of silvered wrought iron plaques by Edgar Brandt. Crafted circa 1925, these examples depicted birds flying above mountains with a swirling cloudy sky in the background. In one, there was a sailboat on water in the foreground. They were marked “1” and “2” with wires for hanging and “Both present well; surface wear commensurate with age and display,” according to the catalog. These models were illustrated in several publications, including Joan Kahr’s Edgar Brandt, Master of Art Deco Ironwork (New York, 1999).

More than 60 pieces of French art glass from the collection of Rex Rush were featured in the auction. “He was a knowledgeable and passionate collector with exquisite taste and exacting standards related to condition. Rex recently passed away, and we are honored to work with his family to bring his treasured collection to market,” said Dawes.

At the top of the Rush collection was a circa 1925 Antilopes vase by René Lalique. This clear spherical glass vase had black enameled antelopes arching over each of its molded round bubbles, and it was pushed to $21,250. Other French art glass included a Lalique Perruches vase, which led the category overall. This circa 1919 example, in amber glass with white patina, had pairs of parrakeets nestled together on flowering branches. Both vases bore “R. Lalique” marks to their undersides, with Perruches also etched “France.” Lalique was also the maker of a 2-inch pendant that was bid to $23,750. Depicting a hooded figure, the circa 1895 pendant was made with enameled 18K gold and numbered “563” on its reverse. In addition to its circular bail, the pendant was also fixed with a removable pin to be worn as a brooch. This piece had provenance to a Christie’s, London, auction in 1999 and was acquired by the consignor from John Jesse in London.

An eosin-glazed earthenware Geranium vase from Zsolnay followed the suite of French works and leaded glass lamps. Made circa 1900, this red and iridized form stood 9½ inches tall and bore the Zsolnay five churches seal as well as the numbers “6466,” “36” and “5.” The vibrant vase bloomed to $13,750.

Sculpture selections were led by “Rhapsody,” a 1925 bronze by Harriet Whitney Frishmuth. Marked “Harriet W. Frishmuth © 1925, Gorham Co Founders, Ofgt,” the female and male figures were modeled in a push-and-pull motion and realized $13,750. Demétre Chiparus’ 28-inch-tall “Belly Dancer” followed at $11,250. The cold-painted bronze figure was made circa 1925 and was signed by the artist to the top of its marble base, which featured an Egyptian-style plaque.

Posters by Czech Art Nouveau master Alphonse Mucha (1860-1939) topped two-dimensional offerings, with an 1886 example advertising “Biscuits Champagne / Lefèvre-Utile” bringing $7,500. This lithograph in colors on wove paper was laid on board as issued and measured 21 by 14 inches. Printed by F. Champenois, Paris, the poster was signed to the lower left and depicted two women and a man enjoying the advertised biscuits. Another poster for the same, or related, product, reading “Biscuits Lèfevre-Utile” brought $6,250. This example featured one woman, drawn in Mucha’s iconic style, holding a plate of biscuits. Despite being dated “1897,” the catalog noted that it was printed a year earlier, and it measured 24 by 7½ inches.

