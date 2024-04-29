Massier Bat Vase Soars Past Estimate At Abell

LOS ANGELES — Abell Auction Company conducted a two-day auction of the estate of Toni Lynn Russo and other important California estates on April 17 and 18, featuring 881 lots of varying nature, including jewelry, paintings, Art Nouveau items and ephemera, among others. A lot of notable interest was an iridescent glaze ceramic bat vase by Clement Massier (1844-1917). The circa 1900 vase was decorated with two bats on a ground of pine needles and is signed “Clement Massier / Golfe Juan / A.M.” to the underside. It had provenance from the Toni Lynn Russo estate. The vase sold for 10 times its high estimate at $20,000 with buyer’s premium. Watch for a review of this sale in a forthcoming issue.