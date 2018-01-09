Massasoit Is Chief At Pook’s Kemble Auction

DOWNINGTOWN, PENN. – The 35-inch tall figure of Massasoit, the Wampanoag leader who allied his people with Plymouth Colony settlers against rival Narragansetts in the early Seventeenth Century, was a chiefly presence at Pook & Pook’s January 12-13 sale of the private collection of Ohio dealers Roland and Marilyn Kemble. The Nineteenth Century molded copper Harris & Company figure headed a group of weathervanes, a robust category, bringing $20,740 including buyer’s premium, the weekend’s top price. Watch for a complete report on the Kemble Collection sale in Antiques and The Arts Weekly.