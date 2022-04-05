MARLBOROUGH, MASS. — Made in Boston or Salem, a circa 1760-80 bombé chest came with a distinguished provenance. The piece, with four graduated drawers, on ogee bracket feet, had been owned since 1970 by the Society for the Preservation of New England Antiquities, (now Historic New England) and was illustrated in Brock Jobe and Myrna Kaye’s 1984 essential reference book, New England Furniture: The Colonial Era. The Skinner March 30 Americana sale included an important maple chest-on-chest attributed to John Dunlap, which had been included in the 1970 Currier Gallery of Art exhibition titled “The Dunlaps & Their Furniture.” Other highlights include more early furniture, Clemens sand bottles, a fabulous Eighteenth Century Queen Anne doll, items that had belonged to Alexander Hamilton and much more.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. Watch for a more extensive review in a future issue.