Masonic Eagle Tops Bonhams Skinner’s Levine Carving Collection - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

MARLBOROUGH, MASS. — Bonhams Skinner offered nearly 400 lots of American wood carvings from the collection of Robert and Anne Levine in an online auction that closed on February 22. Topping the sale at $5,100 and exceeding expectations was a 21-inch-wide late Nineteenth Century relief-carved Masonic plaque that depicted a wingspread eagle, swag drapery, cannon and swords. The Levines had acquired it from Bill Powell in Franklin, Tenn., and published by Robert and Anne Levine in their self-published collection catalog, American History in Wood: The Levine Folk Art Collection (2017). Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium; the sale, and additional highlights, will be discussed in greater detail in a forthcoming issue.