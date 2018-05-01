OXFORD, PENN. – Mary Carden Quinn, 89, died on March 23. She was the wife of the late Cornelius J. “Neil” Quinn with whom she shared 60 years of marriage. With Neil, Mary developed an antiques business, Mary Carden Quinn Antiques. Together, they exhibited early American primitive country antiques at shows in Pennsylvania, New York and New England from the middle 1980s until their last show in Rhinebeck, N.Y., in 2007.

Born in Carbondale, Penn., Mary was the daughter of the late Lillian and Joseph Carden.

Mary resided at Ware Village in Oxford since 2008, first with Neil in an independent living villa, and, after Neil’s passing in 2011, in personal care until 2013, and for the last five years in skilled nursing. After growing up in Scranton, Penn., and attending Marywood University, Mary moved to New York City where she met Neil. She lived in Floral Park on Long Island most of her life, raising three sons: Michael, Brian and Paul.

Beyond being a homemaker, she appeared in several television commercials in connection with Neil’s role as a Madison Avenue advertising account executive, was a member of the Friends of the Floral Park Public Library, wrote poetry and, with Neil, developed the antiques business.

While a resident at Ware, Mary made many friends, and was known to other residents and staff for her kind and gentle demeanor.

She is survived by a sister, Sally Erway of Selbyville, Del., and two sons, Brian A. Quinn and his partner Martha May of Lubbock, Texas, and Paul C. Quinn and his wife Laurie Yarzab of Landenberg, Penn.

Services were private. Funeral arrangements are with the Edward L. Collins Jr Funeral Home, Inc. Oxford, Penn. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.