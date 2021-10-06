Marx Prototypes Ride Off At Milestone

WILLOUGHBY, OHIO — Eighteen prototype toys by American toy manufacturer Marx found strong interest at Milestone Auction’s October 2 sale. Three of the top examples combined for more than $59,000.

Two military motorcycles proved the most desirable, each bringing $21,850. Both were of the same base form — a military motorcycle with a rider in green fatigues on a red painted tin bike — though their backs differed, one with a back carrying a mounted functional cannon, the other a supply vehicle with a camouflaged tin box built up on the back.

Coming in at $15,525 was a windup Blondie and Dagwood Family Car in tin that measured 14 inches long.

Watch for a full review in a future issue.