Marx Military Motorcycle Prototype Races To Lead For Milestone

WILLOUGHBY, OHIO — Of the 875 lots Milestone Auctions offered in its January 29 Winter Antique Toy Spectacular, a Marx prototype windup military motorcycle — one of nearly a dozen Marx prototypes in the sale — shot into the lead, bringing $16,380 against an estimate of $6/9,000. The 10½-inch-long example, which came from a local collection, featured a Speedboy 4 motorcycle with ammo box and spring-loaded military cannon on the back that can shoot a projectile. Hand painted details included the soldier and cannon and it was marked Erie Returned 11-24-39 on the bottom. A private collector had the winning bid.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium. A recap will follow.