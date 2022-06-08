Marvelous Comics Headline At Bruneau - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

CRANSTON, R.I. — A copy of Timely Comics Marvel Mystery Comics #9 from July 1940 sold for $40,000, and three other vintage comic books topped the $10,000 mark at a Spring Comic, Toy & Sports Auction conducted May 21 by Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers, live in the Cranston gallery and on three online platforms. The sale contained 430 lots, curated from across the country.

The copy of Timely Comics Marvel Mystery Comics #9 was the auction’s expected top lot, as it was #33 on Overstreet’s Top 100 Golden Age Comics list. The book featured the second Sub-Mariner cover, with an iconic Human Torch vs Sub-Mariner battle, plus great artwork by Bill Everett and Alex Schomburg. It had a mid-level grade of CGC 4.0.

A copy of Marvel Comics Fantastic Four #1, from November 1961, graded CGC 2.0, featuring the origin and first appearance of the Fantastic Four and Mole Man, finished at $18,750. “While it may not have been the most expensive comic in the auction,” the Fantastic Four #1 was a great result and new record for the grade,” said Travis Landry, a Bruneau & Co. auctioneer and the firm’s director of Pop Culture. “I’m sure its value will only continue to rise over time.”

Landry added, “Overall, it was a great sale with strong results throughout. Comics, as always, proved to be the strongest category of the day.”

A copy of Marvel Comics Amazing Spider-Man #1, from March 1963, graded CGC 1.8, with the first appearance of J. Jonah Jameson and Chameleon, the first Fantastic Four crossover, plus a retelling of the origin of Spider-Man, brought $10,938. Also, a copy of Marvel Comics X-Men #1, from September 1963, featuring the origin and first appearance of the X-Men and Magneto, graded CGC 5.0, with a slight restoration, changed hands for $10,625.

The “Madame” puppet was made popular by Wayland Flowers (American, 1939-1988) in his comedy act and on the hit 1980s TV show Madame’s Place. It featured a hand painted composite head with articulated mouth and an elaborate bedazzled gown with rhinestone earrings and necklace. It was recently featured on an episode of PBS’s Antiques Roadshow and was accompanied by a VHS of Flowers using the puppet. It gaveled for $7,812.

“Unfortunately, I was out of the gallery the day of the auction,” said Kevin Bruneau, the president of Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers and an auctioneer. “I was with Joel Bohy, Bruneau & Co.’s director of the recently created Department of Arms & Militaria, working a local appraisal event to benefit senior citizens.

However, looking over the auction results, I know it was a great day for the Pop Culture department and the gallery as a whole. I look forward to the next one.”

Additional highlights include a copy of the December 1953 volume 1 #1 of Playboy magazine, which featured the iconic color nude photo of Marilyn Monroe as the “Sweetheart of the Month,” published by HMH Publishing Company, graded CGC 6.5, went for $6,250. Ringing up $6,000 was a collection of Playboy magazines that began with the January 1954 issue and continued through August 1961 was in conditions ranging from approximately CGC 4.0 to 7.0.

A 1978 Canadian Kenner Star Wars 20B back Boba Fett action figure, part of an original owner collection featured throughout the auction, graded CAS 75, hammered for $4,625.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house.

