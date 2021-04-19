Martin Bros Monk Jar Tops Kinghams’ British Ceramics Sale

MORETON-IN-MARSH, UNITED KINGDOM – An alternate title for Kinghams Auctioneers’ sale celebrating 50 years of Richard Dennis (1971-2021) selling British art pottery could have been “British Ceramics: A Who’s Who.” Early favorites among the sale were a selection of more than 30 works by Martin Brothers, but it was a grotesquely modeled seated figure of a monk, made by Robert Wallace Martin for Martin Brothers and dated 1900, that led the sale and achieved $81,475. The sale featured works by many of the potters whose works have been championed by the dealer/scholar and publisher who helped bring awareness to the field of Nineteenth and Twentieth Century British ceramics.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium and have been converted from GBP into USD. A more extensive sale recap will follow in a future issue.