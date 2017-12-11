Martin Bros. Birds Fly At Waddington’s

-
TORONTO, CANADA – On December 6, Waddington’s featured nearly 100 lots of Martin Brothers Pottery from a private collection that represented a broad range of forms indicative of the firm’s 50 years of production, in which it bridged the evolution from Victorian pottery to studio art pottery. Bringing the highest prices of the collection were several bird-form vessels, whimsically and skillfully rendered, which Martin Brothers are best known for and which are highly sought after by collectors.
The top lot of the sale was a 1907 stoneware bird-form tobacco jar; it more than tripled its presale estimate of $15/20,000 to sell for $48,000.
Watch for a full review in an upcoming issue.
