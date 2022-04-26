Martha Stewart’s Tag Sale Raises $800,000-Plus For Senior Health Charity

KATONAH, N.Y. – On April 23-24, Martha Stewart held her Great American Tag Sale at her farm, organized by Kaminski Auctions of Beverly, Mass. Tickets for the sale began at $250 on Saturday morning to $25 for Sunday afternoon. Proceeds totaled more than $800,000 and benefited the Martha Stewart Center for Living in partnership with the Mount Sinai Health System. The items were priced at a similarly reasonable rate, displaying tags from $10 up to the low thousands. Meissen porcelain sat beside serving ware from the hostess’s eponymous line, midcentury metal shelves were positioned next to early Nineteenth Century mahogany dining tables. There was truly something for everyone, and attendees to the sale’s preview as well as the weekend market enjoyed the opportunity to visit with Martha, herself. “The preview will be televised on ABC on May 25; a full report will follow in a future issue.”