Marquise Diamond Ring Is A Bidder’s Best Friend At Abell

LOS ANGELES — Abell Auction’s first two-day sale of the month was conducted on March 15-16, with just shy of 700 lots crossing the block. The Jewelry, Fine Art & Important Estates sale offered fine art, more than 70 lots of estate jewelry and “rare treasures” from the collection of designer George Doan. However, the top lot came from a private estate in Honolulu and was sold on day two. The 18K white gold ring set with a modified marquise diamond flanked by two tapered baguette-cut diamonds slipped on to the finger of its new owner for $212,500. “Der Graue Tag (The Gray Day),” an oil on canvas by Konstantin Ivanovic Gorbatov (Russian, 1876-1945), earned the highest price of day one at $62,500. Prices include the buyer’s premium. Additional lots from both days of the sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.