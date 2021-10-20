Marklin’s First American Loco Takes Tops At Bertoia

VINELAND, N.J. — The first locomotive that German toy manufacturer Marklin made for the American market brought $90,000 and led the way at Bertoia Auctions’ second sale offering the collection of the late Paul Cole October 15-16. Early on, to break into the market with minimal extra costs, the manufacturer attached cowcatchers and bells to its standard German forms. The outline 4-4-0 loco was produced from 1895 to 1903 in a gauge 1.

Antiques and The Arts Weekly covered the first sale from Cole’s collection in our June 11, 2021 issue. We’ll do the same for this sale in a forthcoming issue.