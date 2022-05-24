Marklin Cab Locomotive & Tender Heads Bertoia Annual Spring Sale - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

VINELAND, N.J. — A pristine/near mint condition gauge 1 Marklin red cab locomotive and tender that had descended in the family of the original owner came out ahead in Bertoia Auctions’ May 19-20 Annual Spring Auction when it sold to a buyer in the room who, along with competition, took it from an estimate of $5/7,500 to $21,600. It was one of several highlights of the more than 1,200 offered in the two-day event, which was more than 95 percent sold by lot. Other highlights include tin toys, windups, banks and the Coca-Cola collection of Ray Burgess. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. Watch for a future issue to feature a more extensive sale recap.