VINELAND, N.J. — The Marklin Battleship Sankt Georg has every feature imaginable, including cannons in various sizes, detailed flag masts, multistory decks, two exhaust stacks and two detailed deck cranes, all packed into a 28-inch-long ship in classic warship coloring. Bidding for this lot, 461, opened at $47,500 against an estimate of $100/140,000 and moved quickly, ending at $160,000. With the buyer’s premium, it came to $192,000 to a bidder in the gallery. “It was an auction filled with many great things, and interest was worldwide when it came to the Lehmann toys, pressed-steel vehicles and Christmas related objects, especially Santa figures,” Jeanne Bertoia said. This two-day auction, the Signature Sale on November 11–12, brought in $2.6 million. A complete review of the auction will be forthcoming.